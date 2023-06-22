Full fixtures for Wrexham’s 2023-24 season announced

Wrexham AFC, subject of the documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham” available on FX and Hulu, has released their full schedule for the 2023-24 season. Wrexham achieved promotion to EFL League Two last season by winning the English National League, and will open the season at home at the Racecourse Ground against MK Dons. Wrexham’s first away match will take place against AFC Wimbledon.

Here we go! Our first game back in the EFL will be at home to Milton Keynes Dons.



See the full fixture list here https://t.co/pAXwi1mx3B



⚪ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/xBh4MUDJYc — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) June 22, 2023

Notts County, who achieved promotion from the National League with Wrexham, appears on the schedule October 28. The return match will take place Feburary 17. All fixtures are subject to change.

Wrexham dominated the National League last season with 111 points and posting a +73 goal differential. This is the first time in 15 years the club is back in EFL League Two, and fans will certainly be interested to see if there is another promotion ahead. Wrexham is doing a USA tour in July with Chelsea, Manchester United and LA Galaxy all slated to be opponents. That’ll be the first look at how the team shapes up ahead of the EFL League Two season starting August 5.