Colorado head coach Deion Sanders having emergency groin surgery

Sanders is set to have the procedure Friday.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Colorado Football Spring Game
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches as his team warms up prior to their spring game at Folsom Field on April 22, 2023 in Boulder, Colorado.
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders is scheduled to have an emergency surgery Friday morning for a blood clot in his groin, according to Pat McAfee. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him on the sidelines in the fall with the Buffs.

Sanders was the splashy hire for Colorado after spending three seasons at Jackson State in the SWAC. The former NFL star led the Tigers to a 27-6 record over his time there, including back-to-back double-digit win seasons which ended with bids to the Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately, Sanders could not get a bowl win before being recruited to the Power 5 ranks.

Known for his unorthodox press conferences, flashy antics and “old school” philosophy, Sanders looks to make his mark in the Power 5 with a program in desperate need of a resurgence. Colorado struggled under Karl Dorrell, and has had just one double-digit win season in the last decade.

