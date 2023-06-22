LSU Tigers football program vacates 37 wins from 2012 to 2015

The LSU Tigers football program vacated 37 wins from the 2012 to 2015 seasons after allowing former offensive lineman Vadal Alexander to play while ruled ineligible, following a notice of allegations from the NCAA in March 2022.

LSU self-imposed the vacated wins penalty in response to the allegations, NOLA.com reports.

While the notice of allegations was sent by the NCAA over a year ago, the ruling was not finalized and released to the public until Thursday.

Alexander was ruled ineligible due to a Level I violation by his father, who was paid more than $180K in funds embezzled by the former head of the Our Lady of the Lake Foundation John Paul Funes.

Alexander was a four-year starter for the Tigers. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the then-Oakland Raiders. He most recently played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-owned XFL in 2023.