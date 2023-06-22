NBA trade rumors: Eastern Conference playoff team gauging move for Paul George

The New York Knicks have made contact with the Los Angeles Clippers regarding a potential Paul George trade, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. Marc Stein previously reported the Clippers gauging interest around the league about George, who is part of a tandem with Kawhi Leonard that simply hasn’t been able to stay healthy when it matters most. It’s not yet known exactly how keen LA is on breaking up the superstars, but the Knicks certainly do have the assets to make a deal happen.

Some notes on Knicks, the math on a potential Paul George deal, Donte DiVincenzo, Obi Toppin, Pacers & Miles McBride: https://t.co/cCIIE8mlO2 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 22, 2023

Any package with the Knicks would have to include significant draft compensation, along with young players like Mitchell Robinson and R.J. Barrett. New York could include Evan Fournier’s contract as a salary filler, but the Knicks would still need more to come close to George’s $42.4 million salary.

We’ll see if there’s more traction on a deal with George, whether it comes with the Knicks or another team. At the moment, it seems like the Knicks are the only ones who have expressed interest in pursuing a deal.