How Chris Paul trade impacts Warriors NBA championship odds for 2023-24

The NBA offseason is in full swing and on the doorstep of the 2023 draft, we have a major deal going down. The Washington Wizards acquired PG Chris Paul from the Phoenix Suns as part of the Bradley Beal deal. Now, the Wizards, who were expected to reach a buyout agreement with CP3, are sending the veteran guard over to the Golden State Warriors in another major offseason move. The Warriors will ship SG Jordan Poole to Washington along with a few future first. Here we’ll look at the Dubs NBA title odds for 2023-24 and the impact of the deal.

Warriors NBA title odds: Chris Paul trade

As of now on DraftKings Sportsbook, the Warriors are +1300 to win the title in 2023-24. That number appears to be pre-CP3 trade and we’ll see what kind of movement comes out of the deal. Paul isn’t nearly the same player and there are still a lot of moving parts for the Dubs this offseason. Draymond Green is expected to turn down his player option for 2023-24 and hit the open market. That could be short-lived and really just be Green re-signing a bigger deal with Golden State.

Klay Thompson is in the final year of his deal while Andrew Wiggins is signed long-term. Poole had signed a big extension, which carries a cap hit of $28 million this upcoming season. Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney are also under contract and the rest of the roster is still to be determined. So for now, the Dubs new core will feature a three-headed dragon of Hall of Fame guards in CP3, Curry and Thompson. If Green comes back, you’re looking at him and Wiggins potentially rounding out a starting lineup, though going with Looney at center also makes sense.

CP3, Curry, Thompson, Wiggins and Green could form a very tough lineup to defend. If Green doesn’t come back, Looney with that core four would also help the Dubs get back into the title conversation. Right now, it doesn’t look like their odds are going to shift because of CP3. Golden State is always a threat to win it all so long as Curry and Thompson are on the court and healthy. If Paul can get back to something close to his All-Star form, that trio has what it takes to win.