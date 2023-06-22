How Jordan Poole trade impacts Draymond Green’s free agency

The Golden State Warriors have dealt Jordan Poole, a rising guard in the organization, to the Washington Wizards along with a pair of draft picks for point guard Chris Paul. Poole was considered a key piece of Golden State’s future and was given a big contract last offseason after his role in the team’s 2022 championship, but his future was uncertain after an incident ahead of the 2022-23 season with Draymond Green.

Green punched Poole in a practice, and there was video of the altercation that quickly followed the news report. That video did not help Green’s image in the situation, but it should be noted that many Warriors veterans reportedly felt Poole was being more cocky and arrogant entering the practice and training camp. Green must’ve wanted to put the young guard in his place and obviously took things too far.

The reason this Poole deal is interesting is because Green declined his player option for the upcoming season, which means he is a free agent. The baggage of punching Poole will no longer be hanging over Green should he want to return to the Warriors, and Golden State does have some wiggle room in bringing him back. Both sides were always in agreement about wanting to return, and it seems like this move was made to help placate Green a bit.

That isn’t to say Paul improves the situation much in terms of history. The Warriors have had their run-ins with the veteran point guard during his time with the Clippers and Rockets, but wisdom and maturity should prevail in this situation.