Gradey Dick burns everyone’s eyeballs with NBA Draft day suit jacket

Draft day suits have gone too far. Let’s just say the guard is going with a Kansas theme here.

By Nick Simon
2023 NBA Draft Content Circuit and Portraits Photo by Alex Nahorniak-Svenski/NBAE via Getty Images

We’re just a few hours out from the start of the 2023 NBA Draft and this is usually the time where the draft prospects reveal their outfit for the event.

Kansas wing Gradey Dick decided to channel Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz with his suit and oh God, my eyes!

Ok listen, I’m not close to being a fashion expert of any kind. I’m literally writing this while wearing a bummy sweatshirt and shorts. But c’mon man, what are you doing here. There’s over the top and there’s looking like you walked straight out of a red sequin factor like Dick here. Sir, viewers at home are going to have to adjust the brightness on their screens when you shake Adam Silver’s hand in this monstrosity.

Dick is a projected lottery pick for tonight and many mock drafts have him going to the Orlando Magic at No. 11. Since the Magic’s colors are black and blue, we fortunately will never see him rock this suit jacket ever again.

