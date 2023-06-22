Rory McIlroy makes his first career PGA TOUR hole-in-one at Travelers Championship

Rory McIlroy likely would have appreciated this more last week, as he finished one shot behind Wyndham Clark at the 2023 U.S. Open.

But in his 232nd career PGA TOUR start, the World No. 3 finally gets the roll for his first-ever hole-in-one on the circuit. It’s a 5-iron from 214 on the 8th hole of the 2023 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, and with the pin tucked in the back on a shelf he could be aggressive with it.

They say all aces are actually slightly mishit shots, but this one looks pretty good to us. He sits at -3 thru 14 holes today, and should be in the hunt for yet another TOUR elevated event victory.

The reigning PGA TOUR Champion is sixth in the FedEx Cup standings entering this week’s event, and has a chance to get within millimeters of World No. 2 Jon Rahm with a win this week.