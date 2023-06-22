Tracking all trades in the 2023 NBA Draft

The 2023 NBA Draft is upon us and we’re all anticipating big Victor Wembanyama going to the San Antonio Spurs with the No. 1 overall pick. After that, things could get interesting with the Charlotte Hornets at No. 2 and Portland Trail Blazers at No. 3 overall. Here we’re going to be tracking every trade during the 2023 NBA Draft.

As for players who could be moved, there’s been plenty of big names in the news. Damian Lillard was said to be a candidate to move before the draft given Portland’s No. 3 pick and prospects of taking Scoot Henderson. Instead, those rumors were crushed, which has Dame still with the Blazers. If that’s the case, might Portland opt for a wing? Or trade out of the spot to add another piece to its core?

Bradley Beal was shipped to the Suns while Kristaps Porzingis is going to Boston in a few big-time deals by the Wizards prior to draft day. Paul George’s name has popped up in rumors lately and he’s a player to keep an eye on for the first round. Zion Williamson’s name is also in that group and the Pelicans could try and move up in the first round. Basically anything goes in the NBA, so don’t be shocked if we see a few surprises.

2023 NBA Draft trade tracker

Pre-draft — We’ve got a few pre-draft reports floating around. One just shot down any idea of the Pelicans moving up to 2 or 3 to take Scoot Henderson. So it seems there’s a good chance Henderson doesn’t get selected at No. 2 overall, at least the odds are telling us that. The other is that the Rockets could move up or out of the No. 20 pick in the first round.