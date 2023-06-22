Pacers select Bilal Coulibaly with No. 7 pick, trade to Wizards

The Indiana Pacers are selecting Bilal Coulibaly with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night. The Pacers are trading Coulibaly to the Washington Wizards in a swap of the 7th and 8th picks in the draft. The Wizards are going to select Jarace Walker for the Pacers the following pick. Indiana will also get two second-round picks as part of the deal.

Coulibaly is a guard who has good size and was teammates with No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama over in France. This is a bit higher than many believed Coulibaly would go, at least according to most mock drafts prior. Head below to check out a scouting report on Coulibaly:

The Wizards add Coulibaly after a very busy couple of weeks. Washington just shipped Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics recently. Chris Paul came over from the Suns and was dealt to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday afternoon. Washington now adds the French guard who could come in and play right away. Coulibaly could be paired in the back court with newly-acquired guard Jordan Poole, who came over from the Dubs.

The Pacers get a solid wing player in Walker, who was with No. 1 overall seed Houston in the NCAA Tournament this past season. Indiana is also in a weird no-man’s land in the NBA. The Pacers are contending outside of a play-in tournament spot but have Tyrese Haliburton as its leader for the future. Walker could provide a solid compliment to Haliburton down low as a physical presence. Check out the full scouting report on Walker below: