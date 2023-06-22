Mavericks trade back with Thunder at No. 10 pick, ship out Davis Bertans

The Dallas Mavericks are trading F Davis Bertans and the 10th pick in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the 12th pick in the draft. The Thunder will receive the 10th overall pick, Kentucky guard Cason Wallace, as part of the deal. The Mavericks shed Bertans contract, which was set at $17 million this upcoming season and another year at $16 million in 2024-25. Dallas is trying to re-sign free agent PG Kyrie Irving this offseason.

This past season was forgettable for the Mavericks, who had title hopes with Luka Doncic in search of his first NBA MVP. None of that came to fruition and a desperation move for Irving before the deadline was made. It didn’t pan out and the Mavericks missed the playoffs and even the play-in tournament. There’s plenty of pressure on the franchise to put together a contending team around Doncic quickly.

The Mavericks used the No. 12 pick to take Duke C Dereck Lively. Dallas has had a need at center since Dirk Nowitzki decided to retire. Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell haven’t been cutting it. Lively isn’t going to stretch the floor but he can run it, plus defend the paint. In transition, that will come in handy if it’s on the wings with Doncic and Irving. Lively can also rebound and clean up in the paint with Doncic going to the hole. Here’s a scouting report for Lively.

As for the Thunder, they get the UK guard in the first round. This almost never goes wrong. Wallace is a bit undersized but has good length and was coached by John Calipari. We all know about the success rate of Kentucky guards in the NBA draft. Wallace can shoot and could develop into a solid defender at the next level given his length. Wallace joins a very promising young core, which includes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams.