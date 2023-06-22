Kings strike deal with Mavericks at draft involving Richaun Holmes

The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring PF/C Richaun Holmes and the rights to No. 24 overall ick Olivier-Maxene Prosper from the Sacramento Kings, per reports. The Mavericks had made a deal earlier in the night with the Oklahoma City Thunder to create a $17 million trade exception. They’re using the exception to make this deal with Sacramento. The previous deal had the Mavs sending Davis Bertans and the No. 10 pick to OKC for the No. 12 pick.

Dallas is clearly looking to add size. The Mavericks selected Duke C Dereck Lively with the No. 12 pick in the draft. Holmes had been banished to a bench role in half a season for the Kings in 2022-23. He’s also signed through next season, plus has a player option for 2024-25. So Dallas picks up a rotation player and another first-round pick in Prosper out of Marquette.