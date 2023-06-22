 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brandon Miller selected by Hornets, fans, mascot do not react well [VIDEO]

Charlotte was watching the team select Miller at the No. 2 overall pick and the majority of fans, along with Hugo were not happy.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Hugo the mascot of the Charlotte Hornets during the game against the Toronto Raptors on April 2, 2023 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo by Brock Williams-Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets were up at the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After much deliberation between PG Scoot Henderson and G/F Brandon Miller, the Hornets went with Miller at the pick. Apparently, this was a major surprise and did not go over well back in Charlotte, where fans and Hugo the mascot were watching. Check out the video below for the reaction from the crowd.

Personally, I’m perplexed. Miller was the right pick at No. 2 for the Hornets. Henderson went with the third pick to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after. Many had speculated that the Hornets would go Henderson and perhaps look to move on from LaMelo Ball. Or have the two paired up in the back court for the future. Instead, the Hornets went with the wing scorer in Miller, a need for the team and perhaps a missing piece to the playoff puzzle.

But anyway, we see Hugo the Hornet all up in arms after the Hornets took Miller over Scoot. Most of the fans appear to be upset, but failed to look at the betting lines moving toward Miller at No. 2, I mean come on everyone.

