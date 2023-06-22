Brandon Miller selected by Hornets, fans, mascot do not react well [VIDEO]

The Charlotte Hornets were up at the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. After much deliberation between PG Scoot Henderson and G/F Brandon Miller, the Hornets went with Miller at the pick. Apparently, this was a major surprise and did not go over well back in Charlotte, where fans and Hugo the mascot were watching. Check out the video below for the reaction from the crowd.

Here's our raw video of fans at Spectrum Center reacting to the #Hornets selecting Brandon Miller 2nd overall. Hugo, you good? @wcnc pic.twitter.com/cWiQGSPXfE — Nick Carboni (@NickCarboniWCNC) June 23, 2023

Personally, I’m perplexed. Miller was the right pick at No. 2 for the Hornets. Henderson went with the third pick to the Portland Trail Blazers shortly after. Many had speculated that the Hornets would go Henderson and perhaps look to move on from LaMelo Ball. Or have the two paired up in the back court for the future. Instead, the Hornets went with the wing scorer in Miller, a need for the team and perhaps a missing piece to the playoff puzzle.

But anyway, we see Hugo the Hornet all up in arms after the Hornets took Miller over Scoot. Most of the fans appear to be upset, but failed to look at the betting lines moving toward Miller at No. 2, I mean come on everyone.