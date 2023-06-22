Rays SP Shane McClanahan leaves start vs. Royals early with back tightness

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan left Thursday’s start against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning. He is dealing with back tightness and is considered day-to-day. For now, it sounds like the expectation is that he will be able to avoid a stint on the injured list, but it will come down to how McClanahan feels and how long it will take him to get back on the mound.

Shane McClanahan was removed from the game with mid back tightness. — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 23, 2023

McClanahan was making his 16th appearance of the season. He entered with an 11-1 record and a 2.23 ERA. McClanahan got through 3.2 innings before being removed. His stat line Thursday finished with him allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three. He ended with a no-decision, but the Rays ended up losing the game 6-5. Tampa Bay will hopefully be able to get by with a bullpen day if he is unable to make his next start and aren’t expected to make any big call-ups or anything.