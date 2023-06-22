Tommy ‘Tanks’ White hits walkoff home run to send LSU to College World Series

Warren Morris, meet Tommy White.

The second-most famous home run in LSU Tigers baseball history comes on Thursday night in Omaha, as the Tigers walk-off the No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the 11th inning of the elimination game.

The walk-off dinger by Tommy “Tanks” White secures the 2-0 victory, and this reaction is what makes college baseball so special.

Here’s the video:

TOMMY "TANKS" WHITE WITH A WALK-OFF HOMER TO PUT LSU IN THE #MCWS FINALS! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/XVWCHioebm — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 23, 2023

With the win, No. 5 LSU advances to the best-of-three College World Series Finals against the No. 2 Florida Gators for an all-SEC championship series starting on Saturday at Charles Schwab Field.

Following a lead-off single by Dylan Crews, White smacked a two-run homer to deep left field to send the No. 1 team in the nation home and end their championship hopes.

The No. 2 LSU Tigers were able to keep the game scoreless thanks to a fantastic defensive play from Tre’ Morgan in the top of the eighth inning with a phenomenal play at the plate.

WHAT A PLAY TO SAVE A RUN‼️



TRE' MORGAN LOOKED LIKE A SHORTSTOP PLAYING FIRST BASE @LSUbaseball | #MCWS pic.twitter.com/lfQGz7XiAJ — ESPN (@espn) June 23, 2023

LSU’s Paul Skenes, a virtual lock to be the first pitcher taken in the 2023 MLB Draft, went eight scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against just two hits and a walk. Thatcher Hurd shut the door for the other nine outs, conceding just a hit and a walk himself against an outstanding Wake offense.

The first game of the College World Series Finals is set for Saturday, June 24, at 6 p.m. ET.