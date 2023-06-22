Rookie of the Year odds: Victor Wembanyama the early favorite, Scoot Henderson in second

San Antonio Spurs rookie and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award at DraftKings Sportsbook, which is not much of a surprise. The surprising bit is that he’s listed at -225, which might not be low enough given how much hype he will receive once he plays meaningful games for the Spurs. Here’s a look at the full list of odds for the honor.

This might be the best value for bettors looking to back Wembanyama, as any big performance is going to shift the numbers further away from this line. Scoot Henderson, who went No. 3 overall to the Portland Trail Blazers, checks in at +350 in second place.

A more intriguing longshot bet might Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, who missed all of last season with a foot injury. Holmgren is listed at +450, which puts him third in the odds table. However, health is still a concern with Holmgren and it’s yet to be seen if he can have a big role offensively in Oklahoma City.

For now, it’s safe to say Wembanyama is the smart play to win Rookie of the Year for the 2023-24 season.