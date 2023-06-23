 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Rackley Roofing 200 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Rackley Roofing 200 qualifying on Friday at Nashville Superspeedway via live online stream.

By Teddy Ricketson
Grant Enfinger (#23 GMS Racing Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet) and Daniel Dye (#43 GMS Racing Liftedtrucksforsale.com Chevrolet) lead the field to a restart during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 on June 3, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR’s Truck Series returns this weekend for its next race. After a nearly three-week hiatus, the Truck Series will run the 2023 Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday, June 23. The action gets started early on Friday, with practice at 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET. also on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying race, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee utilizes one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, and the fastest driver from the session will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race.

Zane Smith and Corey Heim are co-favorites heading into Friday with +450 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Two-time defending champ Ryan Preece will not be racing with the trucks on Friday, as he’ll be focused on Sunday’s Ally 400 with the Cup Series.

How to watch qualifying for the Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 23
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Rackley Roofing 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Toni Breidinger 1
2 Layne Riggs 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Cory Roper 04
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Trey Hutchens 14
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Nick Leitz 20
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Jonathan Shafer 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Chase Janes 33
23 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Memphis Villarreal 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Jake Drew 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation