How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Rackley Roofing 200 truck race via live online stream

NASCAR’s Truck Series returns this weekend for its next race. After a nearly three-week hiatus, the Truck Series will run the 2023 Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday, June 23. The action gets started early on Friday, with practice at 4 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET. also on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the qualifying race, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

The Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee utilizes one-lap qualifying. There will be a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. Then, each truck will run a single-truck, one-lap qualifier. The starting lineup will be determined, and the fastest driver from the session will earn the pole position for Saturday night’s race.

Zane Smith and Corey Heim are co-favorites heading into Friday with +450 odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook. Two-time defending champ Ryan Preece will not be racing with the trucks on Friday, as he’ll be focused on Sunday’s Ally 400 with the Cup Series.

How to watch qualifying for the Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list