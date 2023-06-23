 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

By Teddy Ricketson
Timmy Hill (#56 Hill Motorsports UNITS Storage Toyota) races off turn four during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Toyota 200 on June 3, 2023, at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois. Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR returns this week after all three series were off last weekend. The Truck Series has been off for nearly three weeks and is set to be back in action on Friday, June 23. Practice will occur at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying following at 4:30 p.m. ET and FS1. This will lead to the 2023 Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee utilizes the lone-lap qualifying format. This consists of a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. That is followed by a single-truck, one-lap qualifier, with each driver attempting to set their fastest time possible. The starting lineup will be determined, and the pole position will be awarded to the fastest driver.

Friday night’s race will see a total of 150 laps around the 1.333-mile concrete circuit. The first stage will be 45 laps, the second stage will be upped to 50, and the third stage will be increased to 55 laps. This race wasn’t held from 2012 to 2020.

Ryan Preece has thrived at this race since its return, winning both the 2021 and 2022 iterations, but he won’t be racing with the trucks this year. Zane Smith and Corey Heim enter the weekend as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 Rackley Roofing 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Toni Breidinger 1
2 Layne Riggs 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Cory Roper 04
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Trey Hutchens 14
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Nick Leitz 20
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Jonathan Shafer 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Chase Janes 33
23 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Memphis Villarreal 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Jake Drew 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

More From DraftKings Nation