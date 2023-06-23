NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race

NASCAR returns this week after all three series were off last weekend. The Truck Series has been off for nearly three weeks and is set to be back in action on Friday, June 23. Practice will occur at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying following at 4:30 p.m. ET and FS1. This will lead to the 2023 Rackley Roofing 200 at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, Tennessee utilizes the lone-lap qualifying format. This consists of a 20-minute warm-up/practice session for all trucks. That is followed by a single-truck, one-lap qualifier, with each driver attempting to set their fastest time possible. The starting lineup will be determined, and the pole position will be awarded to the fastest driver.

Friday night’s race will see a total of 150 laps around the 1.333-mile concrete circuit. The first stage will be 45 laps, the second stage will be upped to 50, and the third stage will be increased to 55 laps. This race wasn’t held from 2012 to 2020.

Ryan Preece has thrived at this race since its return, winning both the 2021 and 2022 iterations, but he won’t be racing with the trucks this year. Zane Smith and Corey Heim enter the weekend as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +450 odds.

Here is the full field for Friday’s Rackley Roofing 200 truck race. We’ll update this with results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.