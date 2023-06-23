How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race, via live stream

NASCAR is in Lebanon, Tennessee this weekend for a trio of races at the Nashville Superspeedway. The Truck Series opens the weekend on Friday with the 2023 Rackley Roofing 200. The race will air on FS1 and you can find a live stream at Fox Sports Live and through the Fox Sports app.

The Truck Series raced alongside the Xfinity Series in Nashville from 2001 to 2011. Attendance issues and not getting a Cup Series resulted in the track shutting down for pro racing from 2012 through 2020. Racing returned in 2021 with all three circuits getting a summer race.

The Truck field will hold a practice at 4 p.m. ET and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. Driver introductions for the Rackley Roofing 200 will begin at 7:35 p.m. and the green flag will drop at 8 p.m.

Corey Heim heads into Friday as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by Zane Smith (+450), Ty Majeski (+500), Christian Eckes (+550), and Grant Enfinger and Carson Hocevar (both at +750).

How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 8:00 p.m.

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Rackley Roofing 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list/starting lineup