How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Rackley Roofing 200 of the 2023 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Nashville Superspeedway.

By DKNation Staff
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 24, 2022 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is in Lebanon, Tennessee this weekend for a trio of races at the Nashville Superspeedway. The Truck Series opens the weekend on Friday with the 2023 Rackley Roofing 200. The race will air on FS1 and you can find a live stream at Fox Sports Live and through the Fox Sports app.

The Truck Series raced alongside the Xfinity Series in Nashville from 2001 to 2011. Attendance issues and not getting a Cup Series resulted in the track shutting down for pro racing from 2012 through 2020. Racing returned in 2021 with all three circuits getting a summer race.

The Truck field will hold a practice at 4 p.m. ET and qualifying at 4:30 p.m. Driver introductions for the Rackley Roofing 200 will begin at 7:35 p.m. and the green flag will drop at 8 p.m.

Corey Heim heads into Friday as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +400 and is followed by Zane Smith (+450), Ty Majeski (+500), Christian Eckes (+550), and Grant Enfinger and Carson Hocevar (both at +750).

How to watch the Rackley Roofing 200

Date: Friday, June 23
Time: 8:00 p.m.
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live

Live streaming the Rackley Roofing 200 on FS1 will require a cable login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the Fox Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Entry list/starting lineup

2023 Rackley Roofing 200 Entry List

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Toni Breidinger 1
2 Layne Riggs 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Chase Purdy 4
5 Cory Roper 04
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Colby Howard 9
8 Corey Heim 11
9 Spencer Boyd 12
10 Hailie Deegan 13
11 Trey Hutchens 14
12 Tanner Gray 15
13 Tyler Ankrum 16
14 Taylor Gray 17
15 Christian Eckes 19
16 Nick Leitz 20
17 Grant Enfinger 23
18 Rajah Caruth 24
19 Matt DiBenedetto 25
20 Jonathan Shafer 30
21 Bret Holmes 32
22 Chase Janes 33
23 34
24 Jake Garcia 35
25 Zane Smith 38
26 Bayley Currey 41
27 Carson Hocevar 42
28 Daniel Dye 43
29 Lawless Alan 45
30 Memphis Villarreal 46
31 Jack Wood 51
32 Stewart Friesen 52
33 Timmy Hill 56
34 Jake Drew 66
35 Matt Crafton 88
36 Justin S. Carroll 90
37 Ty Majeski 98
38 Ben Rhodes 99

