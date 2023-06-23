Breaking down the weather forecast at Nashville Superspeedway

A Nashville suburb plays host to all three NASCAR circuits this weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. The track sits in Lebanon, Tennessee and is a 45-minute drive from downtown Nashville.

The weather forecast is looking good for Saturday and Sunday, but Friday could bring some intermittent showers. Heading into Friday, the hourly forecast is showing rain at 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT (local time), but otherwise it’s going to be mostly cloudy. It will be worth keeping an eye out for some potential delays, but Saturday and Sunday should be fine for the schedule.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend in Lebanon, Tennessee, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 23

Hi 81°, Low 62°: Mostly cloudy with a shower in spots, 55% chance of rain, 6 mph NW winds with 12 mph gusts

4:00 p.m. ET, Truck practice

4:30 p.m. ET, Truck qualifying

5:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity practice

6:30 p.m. ET, Cup practice

8:00 p.m. ET, Rackley Roofing 200 Truck race

Saturday, June 24

Hi 90°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy, 16% chance of precipitation, 5 mph SSE winds with 10 mph gusts

12:00 p.m. ET, Xfinity qualifying

1:00 p.m. ET, Cup qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET, Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race

Sunday, June 25

Hi 89°, Low 70°: Humid with times of clouds and sun, late-night thunderstorms likely, but probably after the race ends, 7 mph SW winds with 14 mph gusts

7:00 p.m. ET, Ally 400 Cup race