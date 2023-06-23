2023 Gold Cup Group A Preview: USA look to defend their title

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway on June 24 with Group A getting the action started. Consisting of USA, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, the group stage will kick off with the USMNT taking on Jamaica at Soldier Field in Chicago.

You can catch all the Gold Cup action on FOX Sports, with matches being shown on FOX, FS1, and FS2. Let’s take a look ahead at Group A with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USA

Fresh off their second consecutive CONCACAF Nations League championship with a 2-0 win over Canada in the final, the USMNT will look to defend their Gold Cup title after taking home the trophy in 2021. With a whole slew of changes from the Nations League roster that won’t see staples like Christian Pulisic or Weston McKennie, interim coach B.J. Callaghan will hope to lead his squad to their eighth title, which would put them level with Mexico in all-time Gold Cup championships.

Jamaica

Ranked No. 63 in the FIFA world rankings, the Reggae Boyz will look to make a deep run with an eye on their first-ever Gold Cup trophy. They finished in second place in two consecutive tournaments, losing the final to Mexico in 2015 and again to the USA in 2017. Their roster will feature Michail Antonio (West Ham), Demarai Gray (Everton), and Leon Bailey (Aston Villa) as they’re favored to advance out of the group stage for the fourth consecutive time.

Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago, ranked No. 104, haven’t advanced out of the group stage since 2015 when they made it to the quarterfinal round. Unfortunately for the Soca Warriors, they’ve been drawn into one of the toughest groups as both USA and Jamaica are favored to finish in the top two and advance to the knockouts.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

Saint Kitts and Nevis was the last team to qualify in Group A earlier this week, and they did so with a penalty shootout win over French Guiana after finishing 1-1 in regular time in the second preliminary round. Ranked No. 139, they have yet to lose a match in 2023, beating Curaçao in the first round of prelims while also earning promotion in to League B in Nations League thanks to wins over Saint Martin and Aruba. Logging upset after upset, they’ll look to keep that momentum going as they make their first appearance in the Gold Cup group stage.

Odds to win Gold Cup

USA: +180

Jamaica: +1400

Trinidad: +10000

St. Kitts and Nevis: +15000

Group A Schedule

Saturday, June 24

USA v. Jamaica - 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, June 25

Trinidad and Tobago v. St. Kitts and Nevis - 3:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Wednesday, June 28

Jamaica v. Trinidad and Tobago - 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

St. Kitts and Nevis v. USA - 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, July 2

USA v. Trinidad and Tobago - 7 p.m. ET, FOX

Jamaica v. St. Kitts and Nevis - 7 p.m. ET, FS1