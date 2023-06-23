2023 Gold Cup Group B Preview: Mexico look to earn 9th title

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is set to get underway this weekend as Group B gets started on Saturday, June 25. Mexico, the favorites to win the group, were drawn into Group B along with Haiti, Honduras, and Qatar.

You can catch all the Gold Cup action on FOX Sports, with matches being shown on FOX, FS1, and FS2. Let’s take a look ahead at Group B with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Mexico

Fresh off losing to the United States in the CONCACAF Nations League semifinals, Mexico will begin their hunt for their first CONCACAF trophy since 2019. They still hold the most Gold Cup titles with eight overall, but the Americans currently have seven trophies and have momentum on their side. Mexico will be led by interim coach Jaime Lozano and will feature players like Jorge Sanchez (Ajax), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), and longtime goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana).

Haiti

The Haitians, ranked No. 87 in the FIFA world rankings, have won the tournament once before when they hosted in 1973. Since then, they’ve made it to the final just once, coming in the next tournament in 1977. The Haitian side will feature familiar MLS players such as Fafa Picault (Nashville SC) and Derrick Etienne (Atlanta United) as they look to make a deep run in this year’s tournament.

Honduras

No. 80 Honduras also have one Gold Cup title in their belt, taking home the trophy in 1981 as the host country. They reached the quarterfinals in 2021 but will hope to push a little further this time around. Head coach Diego Vasquez has called up the likes of Bryan Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Jerry Bengtson (Olimpia), and Alberth Elis (Brest) as they hope to secure a top-two finish in the group.

Qatar

Making their second Gold Cup appearance, Qatar are invitees to CONCACAF’s championship as part of hosting the World Cup in 2022. In 2021, they finished on top of Group D, beating out Honduras, Panama, and Grenada. The Qatari side went on to lose to the United States in the semifinals.

Odds to win Gold Cup

Mexico: +200

Qatar: +1600

Honduras: +3500

Haiti: +6500

Group B Schedule

Sunday, June 25

Haiti v. Qatar - 6 p.m. ET, FS1

Mexico v. Honduras - 8 p.m. ET, FS1

Thursday, June 29

Qatar v. Honduras - 7:45 p.m ET, FS1

Haiti v. Mexico - 10 p.m. ET, FS1

Sunday, July 2

Honduras v. Haiti - 9 p.m. ET, FS2

Mexico v. Qatar - 9 p.m. ET, FS1