2023 Gold Cup Group C Preview: Costa Rica, Panama, El Salvador battle for top two

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is set to get underway this weekend as the groups have all been drawn and rosters have been finalized. Group C consists of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, and Martinique. Group C play is set to kick off on Monday, June 26.

You can catch all the Gold Cup action on FOX Sports, with matches being shown on FOX, FS1, and FS2. Let’s take a look ahead at Group C with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Costa Rica

Ranked No. 39 in the FIFA world rankings, Costa Rica come into this year’s competition with three titles under their belt, though their most recent win came in 1989. They were runners up in 2002 and have made it to the semifinals twice since then but have been unable to secure a fourth championship. Los Ticos will feature the likes of Celso Borges (Alajuelense), Francisco Calvo (Konyaspor), and Kendall Waston (Saprissa) as they’re coming off a disappointing group stage exit in CONCACAF Nations League play.

El Salvador

El Salvador has never found Gold Cup glory, with their top finishes coming as runners-up in 1963 and 1977. They’ve made it to the quarterfinal round six times since then and have now qualified for their ninth consecutive Gold cup tournament. La Selecta will feature several familiar names from MLS, including Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Richie Laryea (Toronto FC), and Kamal Miller (Inter Miami).

Panama

Panama, ranked No. 58, topped League A Group B in Nations League play, ending Costa Rica’s tournament and moving onto the knockout round. They ended up losing 2-0 to Canada in the semifinals, but making it past the group stage was a good step for them. They’ll bring that momentum into the Gold Cup as they make their 10th consecutive appearance, finishing as runners-up twice in that span. They’ll feature some recognizable names in Anibal Godoy (Nashville SC), Alberto Quintero (Cienciano), and Andres Andrade (Arminia Bielefeld) as they look for their first-ever Gold Cup championship.

Martinique

Martinique was the last team to qualify for Group C as they defeated Puerto Rico in the second round of prelims with a 2-0 scoreline on Tuesday. Lausanne-Sport striker Brighton Labeau opened the scoring in the 52nd minute while Kévin Fortuné iced the match in the fifth minute of stoppage time. This is the fourth consecutive time Martinique has qualified for the Gold Cup, although they haven’t made it out of the group stage since 2002, marking the one and only time they advanced to the quarterfinals.

Odds to win Gold Cup

Costa Rica: +750

Panama: +1000

El Salvador: +4000

Martinique: +15000

Group C Schedule

Monday, June 26

El Salvador v. Martinique - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Costa Rica v. Panama - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Friday, June 30

Martinique v. Panama - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1

El Salvador v. Costa Rica - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, July 4

Costa Rica v. Martinique - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Panama v. El Salvador - 8:30 p.m. ET, FS2