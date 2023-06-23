2023 Gold Cup Group D Preview: Canada expected to finish on top

The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup is upon us with a June 24 start date. Group D is made up of Canada, Cuba, Guatemala, and Guadeloupe as all four teams will vie for the top two spots that will secure a spot in the knockout rounds. Group D is set to kick off on Tuesday, June 27.

You can catch all the Gold Cup action on FOX Sports, with matches being shown on FOX, FS1, and FS2. Let’s take a look ahead at Group C with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Canada

The Canadians had high hopes in Qatar last winter, but they ended up losing all three of their group matches as their second-ever World Cup appearance came to an end. They’re fresh off an appearance in the Nations League final that saw them lose to the USA with a 2-0 score, and they have the talent to contend for a Gold Cup title as well. At No. 47 in the FIFA world rankings, they’ll utilize heavy hitters like Cyle Larin (Real Valladolid), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), and Jonathan David (Lille OSC). Canada will be expected to finish at the top of the group table without much trouble.

Cuba

After missing out on the 2021 Gold Cup due to COVID-19 restrictions forcing them to withdraw from qualifying, Cuba makes a return to the CONCACAF championship this year. They’re coming off friendly losses to Chile and Uruguay, but will hope to contend with Guatemala for the second spot in the group when all is said and done.

Guatemala

No. 116 Guatemala is making their second consecutive appearance in the Gold Cup after serving a two-year FIFA suspension over allegations of corruption by football’s governing body. They made a group stage exit in 2021 and will hope to fare better this year as they likely battle with Cuba for a second place finish.

Guadeloupe

Guadeloupe qualified for their fifth-ever appearance in the group stage after defeating Guyana in the second round of prelims with a 2-0 victory. An own goal from Guyana’s Liam Gordon and another goal from Andrew Gravillon secured the 2-0 win for the country. They made an appearance in 2021 but lost all three of their matches as they exited after the group stage.

Odds to win Gold Cup

Canada: +550

Cuba: +10000

Guatemala: +10000

Guadeloupe: +15000

Group D Schedule

Tuesday, June 27

Canada v. Guadeloupe - 7 p.m. ET, FS1

Guatemala v. Cuba - 9 p.m. ET, FS1

Saturday, July 1

Cuba v. Guadeloupe - 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Guatemala v. Canada - 9:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, July 4

Guadeloupe v. Guatemala - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS2

Canada v. Cuba - 6:30 p.m. ET, FS1