Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Travelers Championship

The PGA TOUR teed off the second round of the 2023 Travelers Championship on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET. Denny McCarthy closed out Thursday with a one-shot lead after shooting ten under in the first round. Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley were tied for second two shots back, Scottie Scheffler was a shot back of them, and Eric Cole, Shane Lowry, and Chez Reavie closed out the top five a shot back of Scheffler.

The first trios teed off on Friday at 6:45 a.m. ET, with the afternoon groups beginning 12 p.m. ET. It should be about 5 p.m. before we have a solid idea of what the final cut line should be, but many participants will know they’re heading home after holing out on 18.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 65 players plus those tied at the end of that group.

What is the projected cut line for the Travelers Championship as of now?

12 p.m. ET: The cut sits at -2, with 83 golfers projected to make it into the weekend.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

12 p.m. ET: The biggest name missing the cut is Max Homa. He is sitting at +2 and tees off at 12:50 p.m. Si Woo Kim is sitting at +3 with one hole to go, and is unlikely to make the cut.