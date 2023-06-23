Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Travelers Championship

The second round of the 2023 Travelers Championship is officially a wrap. Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley are headed into the weekend tied for the tournament lead at -15. The rest of the top five includes Chez Reavie at -13, Eric Cole at -11, and Zac Blair and Adam Scott tied at -10.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the top of the leaderboard in the PGA TOUR elevated event is also the top of the odds board. McCarthy checks in at +240 to win the trophy, with Bradley at +260. Rory McIlroy is seven shots off the pace despite his first TOUR ace on Thursday, but the bettors still give him a solid chance at +2000.
The cut finished at -4, and some notable names are headed home for the weekend. Jon Rahm and Max Homa both came up just short of making the cut. Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu, Tommy Fleetwood, and Adam Schenk are a few other notable names that failed to make the cut.
The tournament returns to action on Saturday with third round tee times starting in the morning. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have coverage to open the third round. Golf Channel and Peacock will pick up coverage at 1 p.m. and CBS will take over exclusive coverage at 3 p.m. ET.
With inclement weather meaning groups will be in threesomes, both Tee No. 1 and Tee No. 10 will be used to start the round.
Here is the full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Travelers Championship on Saturday.
2023 Travelers Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|1:00 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Denny McCarthy
|Keegan Bradley
|Chez Reavie
|12:49 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Eric Cole
|Zac Blair
|Adam Scott
|12:38 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chesson Hadley
|Lucas Herbert
|Min Woo Lee
|12:27 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Greyson Sigg
|Kevin Yu
|Brian Harman
|12:16 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Viktor Hovland
|Rory McIlroy
|Sungjae Im
|12:05 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Corey Conners
|Ludvig Aberg
|Austin Eckroat
|11:54 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Xander Schauffele
|Alex Smalley
|11:43 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Aaron Rai
|Scottie Scheffler
|Tom Kim
|11:32 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Doug Ghim
|Andrew Svoboda
|Patrick Cantlay
|11:21 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|Davis Riley
|Shane Lowry
|11:10 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Michael Kim
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Russell Henley
|10:59 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Zach Johnson
|Stephan Jaeger
|Kyle Reifers
|10:59 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Justin Suh
|Justin Thomas
|Gary Woodland
|11:10 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Carson Young
|Rickie Fowler
|11:21 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Tony Finau
|Jason Day
|Andrew Landry
|11:32 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Zecheng Dou
|Ryan Palmer
|David Lipsky
|11:43 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harris English
|Wyndham Clark
|Andrew Putnam
|11:54 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Cam Davis
|Ben Martin
|Tom Hoge
|12:05 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brett Stegmaier
|Harry Hall
|Nick Hardy
|12:16 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Luke List
|Webb Simpson
|Callum Tarren
|12:27 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Russell Knox
|Kelly Kraft
|Sahith Theegala
|12:38 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Sepp Straka
|Chad Ramey
|12:49 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Cameron Young
|Ryan Blaum