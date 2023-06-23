Full list of tee times for Round 3 of Travelers Championship

The second round of the 2023 Travelers Championship is officially a wrap. Denny McCarthy and Keegan Bradley are headed into the weekend tied for the tournament lead at -15. The rest of the top five includes Chez Reavie at -13, Eric Cole at -11, and Zac Blair and Adam Scott tied at -10.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the top of the leaderboard in the PGA TOUR elevated event is also the top of the odds board. McCarthy checks in at +240 to win the trophy, with Bradley at +260. Rory McIlroy is seven shots off the pace despite his first TOUR ace on Thursday, but the bettors still give him a solid chance at +2000.

The cut finished at -4, and some notable names are headed home for the weekend. Jon Rahm and Max Homa both came up just short of making the cut. Collin Morikawa, Kurt Kitayama, Brandon Wu, Tommy Fleetwood, and Adam Schenk are a few other notable names that failed to make the cut.

The tournament returns to action on Saturday with third round tee times starting in the morning. PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will have coverage to open the third round. Golf Channel and Peacock will pick up coverage at 1 p.m. and CBS will take over exclusive coverage at 3 p.m. ET.

With inclement weather meaning groups will be in threesomes, both Tee No. 1 and Tee No. 10 will be used to start the round.

Here is the full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Travelers Championship on Saturday.