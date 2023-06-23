When does NBA free agency period begin this offseason?

With the 2023 NBA Draft set to wrap up Thursday evening, the focus for the league will quickly shift to free agency where teams can sign players and make major changes to their rosters. Here’s a look at when free agency will begin, along with some of the top players expected to be available.

When does NBA free agency begin?

Free agency will begin on Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. That’s when teams can officially begin negotiating with prospective free agents, although it’s common knowledge that these discussions happen throughout the season. Some deals may even be announced prior to the free agency period officially opening.

Some of the top free agents this summer are James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Khris Middleton, Fred VanVleet and Draymond Green. Irving is an unrestricted free agent, while Green, VanVleet and Harden are set to decline their player options to enter unrestricted free agency.

On the other side, the Houston Rockets, Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs are projected to have the most cap space this summer. The Rockets could have as much as $60 million in space, while the Jazz could top out around $45 million and the Spurs would have about $36 million.