When is the deadline for players to opt in or out of their 2023-24 deal?

With the 2023 NBA Draft wrapped up, free agency is the next order of business as the league gets ready for the 2023-24 year. There are plenty of unrestricted free agents who are already part of the 2023-24 summer class, but even more could join the fray based on their player option decisions.

Free agency is set to open Friday, June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. The deadline for most players to make decisions on their 2023-24 options is June 29, although some players may have to decide a day or two earlier depending on how their contract is structured. Teams also have to make decisions by this point on their options for players.

Some of the notable players who hold options are James Harden, Fred VanVleet, Khris Middleton, Draymond Green and Kristaps Porzingis. Middleton, Green and VanVleet are set to test the free agency waters, but the others have not made their intentions known yet. We’ll see how it all shakes out by June 29, if not earlier.