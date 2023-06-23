Top unrestricted free agents in 2023-24 NBA offseason

The 2023 NBA offseason rolls along with the opening of free agency as the next staple of the summer. Players can begin negotiating with interested teams at 6 p.m. ET on June 30, and while agreements can be made during the moratorium stage, contracts cannot officially be signed until July 6.

As the past few summers have seen a bevy of high-profile signings and player movement, we’re breaking the top unrestricted free agents that could find new homes this offseason.

Kyrie Irving

Putting the absurd off-the-court antics and drama aside for just a moment, Irving still remains one of the league’s most prolific scorers and elite finishers at the rim. Coupled with his ability to handle the ball, there’s a reason why there are still teams out there that could potentially grant him the big type of contract he seeks.

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks last season, Irving appeared in 20 games and averaged 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game on 51.0 percent shooting from the field and 39.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Fred VanVleet

The 29-year-old has spent his entire seven-year career with the Toronto Raptors, elevating himself from undrafted prospect to key contributor to their 2019 championship team.

He’s only two years removed from his 2021-22 All-Star season when he averaged a career-high 20.3 points per game, and the drop-off was nearly non-existent as he averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers made and 1.8 steals last year.

Draymond Green

This feels like a temporary move to rework his contract and remain in the Bay, but for now, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is indeed an unrestricted free agency after he declined his $27.6 million player option. The four-time All-Star and former Defensive Player of the Year averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 1.0 steals per game with the Warriors last season.

Though his defensive potency may gradually be dipping with age, Green still remains one of the league’s brightest defensive minds and one of few that can legitimately guard all five positions. As he’s typically thrived in the role of a facilitator, the key would be identifying which teams maximize his skillset to the fullest, if he were indeed to make his next chapter outside of the Bay Area.

Other notable UFA

Khris Middleton (declined player option)

Russell Westbrook

Nikola Vucevic

James Harden (player option)

Harrison Barnes

Jerami Grant

Caris LeVert

Will Barton

Malik Beasley

Christian Wood

Brook Lopez

Josh Hart

Dillon Brooks

Kyle Kuzma (declined player option)

Jordan Clarkson (player option)

Jae Crowder

Jakob Poeltl

Seth Curry

Bruce Brown

Joe Ingles

Donte DiVincenzo (player option)