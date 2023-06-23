Top restricted free agents in 2023-24 NBA offseason

The 2023 NBA offseason is in full swing, which means that free agency has returned. Players will begin negotiating with interested teams at 6 p.m. ET on June 30. They can reach agreements during the moratorium stage, but can’t officially sign deals until July 6.
Here’s a look at the top restricted free agents in the 2022 class. Restricted free agents can sign any offer sheet, but their previous team can match that offer to bring them back to the roster. The incumbent team has three days to match the offer sheet once it is signed by the player. If the team does not match the offer sheet, the player goes to the franchise who gave him the offer sheet.
Notable RFA in 2023 free agency
Austin Reaves
Grant Williams
Rui Hachimura
PJ Washington
Coby White
Cam Reddish
Cam Johnson
Ayo Dosunmu
Jock Landale
Tre Jones
Matisse Thybulle
Jaxson Hayes
Darius Bazley
Paul Reed