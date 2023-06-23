WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 23

We have a doubleheader to look forward to in the WNBA this evening as the New York Liberty head south to face the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Dallas Wings battle the Los Angeles Sparks in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Ion.

New York (7-3) is back in action after obliterating Phoenix in an 89-71 blowout win on Sunday. Meanwhile, Atlanta (5-6) is trying to get back on track after having its three-game win streak snapped in a 85-73 loss to Dallas on Tuesday. That game ended a three-game losing streak for Dallas (6-6) and it will try to take out a Los Angeles (5-7) team experiencing its own three-game skid.

Here are the time and tv information for today’s WNBA schedule. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

WNBA schedule: Friday, June 23

New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Liberty -8

Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: Ion

Live stream: Ion TV

Point spread: Wings -1