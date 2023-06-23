WNBA schedule, TV channels, start times for Friday, June 23

We have a doubleheader to look forward to in the WNBA this evening as the New York Liberty head south to face the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Dallas Wings battle the Los Angeles Sparks in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Ion.
New York (7-3) is back in action after obliterating Phoenix in an 89-71 blowout win on Sunday. Meanwhile, Atlanta (5-6) is trying to get back on track after having its three-game win streak snapped in a 85-73 loss to Dallas on Tuesday. That game ended a three-game losing streak for Dallas (6-6) and it will try to take out a Los Angeles (5-7) team experiencing its own three-game skid.
Here are the time and tv information for today’s WNBA schedule. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
WNBA schedule: Friday, June 23
New York Liberty vs. Atlanta Dream
Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Liberty -8
Dallas Wings vs. Los Angeles Sparks
Start time: 10 p.m. ET
TV channel: Ion
Live stream: Ion TV
Point spread: Wings -1