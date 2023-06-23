MLB injury report for Friday, June 23

Intro

MLB injury report: Friday, June 23

Shane McClanahan (back)/Luke Raley (hand), Tampa Bay Rays — What seemed like a surefire win for McClanahan and the league-leading Rays against the moribund Kansas City Royals quickly went haywire. The AL Cy Young contender labored through 3.2 innings, showing diminished velocity, before manager Kevin Cash finally came and pulled him from the game. The lefty didn’t seem too happy about it at the time:

This was #Rays Shane McClanahan as they tried to take him out of the game. He protested it. Showed no obvious signs of injury but velo was down a bit and they were cautious about it.



No apparent injury from what I saw or according to the broadcast upon the initial removal. pic.twitter.com/OH7vOLsHkE — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) June 22, 2023

But given how important he is to Tampa’s short and long-term future, you can understand why the Rays wouldn’t want to take any chances. McClanahan was eventually diagnosed with lower back tightness; no word yet on the severity of the injury, or how long the lefty might be out, but hopefully he’ll only have to miss a start or two at the most.

"I'm pretty frustrated that I had to come out of the game."



Shane McClanahan says he was hoping he would have been able to stay in the game and that he is hoping the back tightness isn't anything severe. #RaysUp pic.twitter.com/y6ikcrVB7i — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) June 23, 2023

Raley was also forced to leave early after taking a pitch off his hand, although X-rays came back negative and the slugger — enjoying a breakout year so far in 2023 — should hopefully return to the lineup at some point this weekend.

Bryan Reynolds (back), Pittsburgh Pirates — Speaking of lower back pain: After missing Pittsburgh’s last two games, Reynolds was placed on the IL on Friday afternoon. It’s not expected to be an extended absence — it’s possible the outfielder could avoid a rehab assignment and return at some point before the All-Star break — but with back injuries you just never know. Reynolds has been the engine of the Pirates offense this season, hitting .279/.350/.473 with 38 runs scored, eight homers, 40 RBI and eight stolen bases across 294 plate appearances.

Aaron Judge (toe), New York Yankees — It’s not a huge update, but at least it’s something:

Aaron Judge has advanced to pool/balance/strength work, Aaron Boone said. They hope he can resume throwing and possibly light hitting by the end of this week. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) June 22, 2023

The reigning AL MVP appears to be in something of a holding pattern right now, but resuming baseball activities at some point this weekend would be a nice step forward. At this rate it’s unlikely that Judge will check the boxes he needs to check — taking live BP, fully running the bases — until next month, which makes it very unlikely that he returns prior to the All-Star break.

Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), San Francisco Giants — It seemed like Yaz was surely ticketed for the IL after pulling up lame while running the bases on Wednesday night, but an MRI showed that things weren’t nearly as bad as we feared:

Yaz says his scan didn’t show even a Grade 1 strain. Just inflammation. Coming out last night was a precaution and he had wanted to stay in but said he’s glad “better brains” prevailed. — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) June 22, 2023

A lack of a strain is a big relief — as is the fact that Yastrzemski initially wanted to stay in the game — and while the outfielder isn’t totally out of the woods yet, it sounds like he could realistically avoid a trip to the IL. He’s had a bounce-back year thus far for San Fran, slashing .259/.324/.482 this season.

Walker Buehler (elbow), Los Angeles Dodgers — Remember him? Buehler’s been on the shelf since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, but his return to the mound may not be as far away as you think:

Walker Buehler threw a bullpen session at @camelbackranch!



: Walker Buehler on IG pic.twitter.com/QW2ON9C3yT — Blue Heaven (A Dodgers Podcast) (@BlueHeavenPod) June 22, 2023

The righty threw a bullpen session on Friday afternoon, his first one since going under the knife. Buehler had previously circled September 1 as his return date, and given his progress so far, that seems like a real possibility.

Mason Miller (elbow), Oakland Athletics — Miller, on the other hand, remains stalled as he attempts to avoid his own Tommy John operation. The righty is hoping that rest and recovery will be enough to manage his UCL sprain, but according to manager Mark Kotsay he’s yet to progress to throwing off a mound. It’s unclear at this point when that might happen or how his elbow will respond when he does.