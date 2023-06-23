 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Friday, June 23

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Friday, June 23.

By Chris Landers
Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on June 18, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

It’s hard to come by reliable pitching for your DFS and fantasy baseball squads on Friday night, with a paucity of big names taking the mound. (And even the ones that you can usually depend on, like Shane Bieber and Logan Gilbert, have given owners pause in recent weeks.) Just nine arms land in the top two tiers of our daily starting pitcher rankings, but we’ve soldiered through anyway to tell you who to start, who to sit and even who might be worth streaming off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Friday, June 23rd

Pitchers to stream

Kenta Maeda, Minnesota Twins — It hasn’t been the smoothest season for Maeda, who never quite looked right in his return from Tommy John before landing on the IL in late April with a triceps injury. But the righty has looked solid in four rehab outings down at Triple-A, pitching to a 2.03 ERA with 17 strikeouts over 13.1 innings, and he allegedly feels healthy and has his velocity back. His All-Star turn in 2020 feels like a million years ago at this point, but a matchup against the Detroit Tigers is as cushy a landing spot as you’ll find, and if he’s at all himself, he could cruise through five innings and pick up a win.

Luis Ortiz, Pittsburgh Pirates — Ortiz is coming off one of his better outings of the year, striking out six while allowing just one run on four hits over 4.2 innings of work against the Milwaukee Brewers. The righty’s slider is a legit out pitch, with a whiff rate of 35.2%, and if his fastball is staying out of trouble, he stands a good shot of turning in a solid outing against a mediocre Miami Marlins lineup.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Friday, June 23.

Starting pitcher rankings 6/23

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Logan Webb vs. Diamondbacks
2 Zach Eflin vs. Royals
3 Chris Bassitt vs. Athletics
4 Logan Gilbert @ Orioles
5 Joe Musgrove vs. Nationals
6 Jesus Luzardo vs. Pirates
Strong plays
7 Shane Bieber vs. Brewers
8 Lucas Giolito vs. Red Sox
9 Brayan Bello @ White Sox
Questionable
10 Emmet Sheehan vs. Astros
11 Kodai Senga @ Phillies
12 Kyle Gibson vs. Mariners
13 Taijuan Walker vs. Mets
14 Wade Miley @ Guardians
15 AJ Smith-Shawver @ Reds
16 Luis Ortiz @ Marlins
17 Kenta Maeda @ Tigers
18 Dane Dunning @ Yankees
Don't do it
19 JP France @ Dodgers
20 Zach Davies @ Giants
21 Joey Wentz vs. Twins
22 Clarke Schmidt vs. Rangers
23 James Kaprielian @ Blue Jays
24 Patrick Sandoval @ Rockies
25 Zack Greinke @ Rays
26 Kyle Freeland vs. Angels
27 Luke Weaver vs. Braves
28 Patrick Corbin @ Padres

