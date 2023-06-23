Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, June 23

MLB teams across the country are either starting or continuing their respective weekend series on Friday, June 23. As such, every team is expected to be in action barring any inclement weather. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of 10 games, giving players ample options for a daily fantasy lineup. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, June 23rd

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Oakland Athletics

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ($5,400)

George Springer ($5,100)

Matt Chapman ($5,000)

Whit Merrifield ($3,800)

Bo Bichette is considered day-to-day with a thumb injury that saw him scratched on Wednesday. Depending on the lineup, his $5,500 salary could be switched into this quartet for Merrifield. Guerrero did go 0-for-4 in his last game but is still hitting .275 this season. Springer and Chapman combined to go 4-for-8 with a home run, double, three RBI and three runs. They will face James Kaprielian on Friday, who enters with a 2-6 record and a 6.38 ERA.

The Blue Jays are the -295 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Athletics are +245 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Colorado Rockies

Shohei Ohtani ($6,700)

Mike Trout ($6,500)

Brandon Drury ($5,000)

Mickey Moniak ($4,300)

Colorado returns home, having lost its last eight games in a row. Los Angeles has been shut out in consecutive games but has upside playing at Coors Field. They will face a lefty in Kyle Freeland, who enters with a 4-8 record and a 4.48 ERA. The Angels avoided getting no-hit on Thursday, but just barely. They should be able to take advantage of a favorable matchup and look more like themselves on Friday.

The Angels are the -165 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +140 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.5.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Thairo Estrada ($5,200)

Joc Pederson ($4,700)

J.D. Davis ($4,000)

Austin Slater ($3,400)

The Giants' 10-game win streak ended on Thursday due to a 10-0 shutout at the hands of the San Diego Padres. They have a great chance to bounce back on Friday against the Diamondbacks, who will start Zach Davies. He enters with a 1-3 record, a 7.11 ERA and allowed eight earned runs his last time out. Each player in this quartet went hitless in their last game, but this matchup is too good to pass up.

The Giants are the -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are +145 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.