Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Rockies on Friday, June 23

The Los Angeles Angels (41-35) and Colorado Rockies (29-48) will begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, June 23. First pitch from Coors Field in Denver, Colorado is set for 8:40 p.m. ET. Los Angeles will start Patrick Sandoval (4-6, 4.08 ERA), while Colorado counters with Kyle Freeland (4-8, 4.48 ERA) in a battle of southpaws.

The Angels are the -150 road moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Rockies are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 11.5.

Angels-Rockies picks: Friday, June 23rd

Injury report

Angels

Out: RP Ben Joyce (elbow), Matt Moore (oblique), 3B Anthony Rendon (wrist), SS Zach Neto (oblique), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis)

Rockies

Day to day: SP Connor Seabold (arm), RP Brent Suter (oblique)

Out: SP Ryan Feltner (head), 1B C.J. Cron (back), RF Kris Bryant (heel), DH/RF Charlie Blackmon (hand)

Starting pitchers

Patrick Sandoval vs. Kyle Freeland

Sandoval will start his 14th game of the season. He had started the month of June with two brutal starts, but his last outing against the Kansas City Royals was just what he needed. Sandoval pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only four hits while striking out six and walking four. He earned his fourth win of the season.

Freeland will head to the mound for the 16th time this year. He had a tough matchup his last time out against the Atlanta Braves, allowing seven earned runs on nine hits in just 4.1 innings. He struck out one and walked three while taking his eighth loss of the year.

Over/Under pick

This game has the largest run total of the day, which isn’t surprising given the location. Los Angeles has been shut out in back-to-back games, but that was at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Before that series, they had scored at least three runs in eight straight games. Colorado has been on a brutally bad stretch, dropping eight games in a row. Still, they have scored at least three runs in six of those games.

Pick: Over 11.5

Moneyline pick

Both of these teams are coming into this game needing a win. With the number of injuries that are mounting for the Rockies, their losing streak should continue. Sandoval is the better arm on the mound and is more likely to get the necessary run support to help his team come away with a win.

Pick: Angels