Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. White Sox on Friday, June 23

The Boston Red Sox (39-37) and the Chicago White Sox (32-44) will begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, June 23. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 8:10 p.m. ET. Boston will start Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA), while Chicago counters with Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA).

The Red Sox are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are technically -105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-White Sox picks: Friday, June 23rd

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP John Schreiber (shoulder), RP Richard Bleier (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), RF Alex Verdugo (bereavement list)

White Sox

Day to day: C Yasmani Grandal (knee), SS Tim Anderson (shoulder)

Out: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder), CP Liam Hendriks (elbow), 2B Romy Gonzalez (shoulder), 3B Yoan Moncada (back)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Lucas Giolito

Bello will take the mound for the 12th time this season. He started the season rocky but has been able to settle down. Bello is coming off back-to-back starts against the New York Yankees. In a combined 14 innings, he allowed just three earned runs on seven hits while striking out 11 and walking five.

Giolito will make his 16th start of the year. He has been inconsistent on the mound and doesn’t always get the necessary run support to maintain momentum. Giolito last pitched against the Seattle Mariners. He threw five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits. Giolito struck out five and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

This will be the first time these teams have matched up against each other this season. Boston heads into this game after getting shutout on Thursday. Before that game, they had scored at least four runs in eight straight games. Chicago has been inconsistent at the plate and is dealing with a plethora of notable injuries. Still, with the way the Red Sox have been swinging it, I’m taking the over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Chicago has the more experienced pitcher, but there is genuine concern over a lack of run support with the missing players from the batting order. Bello has been improving throughout the season, and if Boston can get him some early run support, they should pick up an important series-opening victory.

Pick: Red Sox