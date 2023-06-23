Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Yankees on Friday, June 23

The New York Yankees (41-34) will host a three-game series with the Texas Rangers (46-28) over the weekend, starting on Friday night. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York. The Rangers are -115 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Phillies -105 underdogs with the over/under set at 8.5.

Note: The forecast for the Tri-state area is less than ideal, so this game has a chance to be rained out.

Rangers-Yankees picks: Friday, June 23rd

Injury report

Rangers

Day to day: OF Travis Jankowski (hamstring)

Out: 3B Brad Miller (oblique), SP Jacob deGrom (elbow), SP Glenn Otto (shoulder), SP Jake Odorizzi (arm), RP Brett Martin (shoulder)

Yankees

Out: OF Willie Calhoun (quadriceps), SP Nestor Cortes (shoulder), OF Aaron Judge (toe), RP Ryan Weber (forearm), OF Greg Allen (hip), RP Ian Hamilton (groin), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (elbow), RP Carlos Rodon (back), RP Lou Trivino (elbow), SP Frankie Montas (shoulder), RP Scott Effross (elbow), SP Luis Gil (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Dane Dunning vs. Clarke Schmidt

Dane Dunning (6-1, 2.78 ERA) will make his 17th appearance and ninth start of the season. He’s coming off an outing where he allowed two runs over six hits and a walk with three strikeouts over six innings of work.

Clarke Schmidt (2-6, 4.65 ERA) made 15 starts this with the Yankees this season and has put together plenty of strong appearances recently. Schmidt has a 2.60 ERA over his last six outings heading into Friday night.

Over/Under pick

Both starters are throwing at a high level right now, and I’m not ready to bet against either of them. The Yankees rank 28th in on-base percentage (.297), and Schmidt will do enough to limit a Rangers lineup that leads the league in runs per game (6.1).

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

While the two pitchers are fairly even with how well they’ve been performing recently, the edge goes to Texas when it comes to offensive production. The Rangers are third in OPS (.797) with the Yankees checking in at No. 23 in that category (.708).

Pick: Rangers