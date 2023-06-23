Picks, predictions for Mets vs. Phillies on Friday, June 23

The New York Mets (34-40) and Philadelphia Phillies (38-36) will begin a three-game series on Friday night with a pair of teams far behind the Atlanta Braves for the top spot in the NL East. Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies are -120 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Mets +100 underdogs with the over/under set at 9.5.

Mets-Phillies picks: Friday, June 23rd

Injury report

Mets

Day to day: RP Josh Walker (leg)

Out: RP Edwin Uceta (ankle), OF Tim Locastro (thumb), SP Elieser Hernandez (shoulder), RP Edwin Diaz (knee), RP Sam Coonrod (lat), RP Bryce Montes de Oca (elbow), SP Jose Quintana (ribs)

Phillies

Out: RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), 1B Rhys Hoskins (knee), SP Noah Song (back)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Taijuan Walker

Kodai Senga (6-4, 3.53 ERA) will make his 14th start of his first MLB season, and he’s off to a strong start to his career in this league. He allowed a couple home runs in his last start when he allowed four runs on five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts over 6.2 innings in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Taijuan Walker (7-3, 4.31 ERA) made 15 starts in his first season in the Phillies organization and has been outstanding over his last few starts. In his last three outings, Walker allowed just one run over 20 innings, so he’s got things rolling after somewhat of a slow start to the season.

Over/Under pick

There’s a lot to like about the under in this spot. Walker has been unhittable recently, and Senga is not your typical rookie at 30 years old. Both offenses are about average in most major statistical categories, and the pitchers should do enough to keep this total in single digits.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

Oddsmakers suggest this one could go either way, and there’s strong value in the Mets here with even odds. Walker has been fantastic recently, but Senga has the better season-long stats heading into Friday night’s matchup. Let’s go with New York to pick up a victory on Friday night.

Pick: Mets