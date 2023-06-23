Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Reds on Friday, June 23

The Atlanta Braves (48-26) will bring an eight-game winning streak into Friday night’s matchup with the Cincinnati Reds (40-35). Game time is set for 6:40 p.m. ET from Great American Ball in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Braves are -150 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Reds +130 underdogs with the over/under set at 10.5.

Braves-Reds picks: Friday, June 23rd

Injury report

Braves

Day to day: C Sean Murphy (hamstring)

Out: RP Jesse Chavez (leg), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), SP Max Fried (forearm), 3B Ehire Adrianza (elbow), SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (oblique), SP Tyler Matzek (elbow), SP Huascar Ynoa (elbow)

Reds

Out: RP Casey Legumina (shoulder), SP Hunter Greene (hip), SP Graham Ashcraft (calf), RP Derek Law (elbow), SP Nick Lodolo (leg), RP Reiver Sanmartin (elbow), SP Connor Overton (elbow), SP Justin Dunn (shoulder), RP Tony Santillan (back), SP Vladimir Gutierrez (elbow), RP Tejay Antone (forearm)

Starting pitchers

AJ Smith-Shawver vs. Luke Weaver

Smith-Shawver (1-0, 2.03 ERA) will make his fourth career appearance and third start in his rookie season. In his last time out, he allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over 5.2 innings of work in a victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Weaver (1-2, 6.47 ERA) will make his 12th start of the season in Year 1 with the Reds, and he hasn’t been able to put together much consistency when it comes to strong starts. He’s been especially bad this month, allowing 15 runs over 13.1 innings for a 10.13 ERA through three starts.

Over/Under pick

Take the over. This is a high number but not high enough with how poor Weaver has been on the mound this season. There’s enough of a sample size at this point to be concerned with no reason to expect much different. The Braves rank No. 1 in slugging percentage (.476), and they’re set up for success in this spot.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

The Braves will win this game, and there’s enough value at -150 odds that would make this a strong bet with a decent return. It’s tough to trust a player as inexperienced as Smith-Shawver, but you know what you’re getting with Weaver on the mound at this point. Atlanta has the better lineup and should pick up a victory on Friday night.

Pick: Braves