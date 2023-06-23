Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Rays on Friday, June 23

The Tampa Bay Rays (52-26) will look to even their four-game series with the Kansas City Royals (21-54) heading into the weekend after yesterday’s 6-5 loss. Friday night’s first pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. The Rays are -260 moneyline favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook, making the Royals +220 underdogs with the over/under set at eight.

Royals-Rays picks: Friday, June 23rd

Injury report

Royals

Day to day: OF Matt Beaty (head)

Out: 2B Michael Massey (finger), 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (shoulder), RP Josh Staumont (neck), RP Amir Garrett (elbow), RP Josh Taylor (shoulder), SP Brad Keller (shoulder), SP Ryan Yarbrough (face), OF Kyle Isbel (hamstring), SP Kris Bubic (elbow), OF Diego Hernandez (shoulder), RP Angel Zerpa (shoulder), RP Jake Brentz (elbow)

Rays

Day to day: SP Shane McClanahan (back), OF Luke Raley (hand)

Out: RP Calvin Faucher (elbow), 2B Brandon Lowe (back), SP Josh Fleming (elbow), SP Drew Rasmussen (forearm), RP Garrett Cleavinger (knee), RP Jeffrey Springs (elbow), SP Shane Baz (elbow), RP Andrew Kittredge (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Zack Greinke vs. Zach Eflin

Zack Greinke (1-7, 4.81 ERA) put together plenty of strong seasons late over the last few years, but the record and ERA would be the worst of his career if the season ended after his first 15 starts. He will enter Friday night with a 7.53 ERA over three starts, allowing 12 runs over 14.1 innings of work.

Zach Eflin (8-3, 3.26 ERA) will make his 14th start in his first season with the Rays and has done a good job in this rotation. In his last start, Eflin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with five strikeouts over six innings of work.

Over/Under pick

This is a pretty low total from what we’ve seen from Greinke this season and especially recently. His walk numbers are very low, but he’s giving up enough hits to be concerned if you’re considering the under in this spot. The Rays could hit this total by themselves with an .802 OPS, which ranks second in the league.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The payout will be minimal, but I’m not sure what you’re pointing to for a reason for the Royals to pick up a win in this spot. The Rays clearly have the edge in the pitching matchup, and this is a game between one of the worst offenses in baseball against one of the best. Let’s go with Tampa Bay to bounce back with a victory.

Pick: Rays -260