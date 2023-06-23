When is Rose Zhang teeing off in the second round at the Women’s PGA Championship this weekend?

The 2023 Women’s PGA Championship is underway. The second round is underway on Friday, June 23, with all eyes on tour newcomer Rose Zhang. She was a prolific golfer at Stanford winning the NCAA Division 1 Championship in both 2022 and 2023. She followed that up by winning her professional debut at the Americas Open earlier this month.

This is Zhang’s first major as a pro, and she enters the second round tied for 11th at -1 and will tee off Friday at 2:01 p.m. ET.

2023 Women’s PGA Championship: Rose Zhang tee time

Friday, June 23 2:01 p.m. ET Tee No. 10: Lexi Thompson, Rose Zhang, Minjee Lee

Coverage of the women’s PGA Championship will air on the Golf Channel from 11 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET on Friday. A live stream will be available on Peacock from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET.

Entering the tournament, Atthaya Thitikul was the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. The 20-year-old was installed at +1100 and was followed by Nelly Korda with +1200 odds. Despite it being the first major of her pro golf career, Zhang entered with +1800 odds to win.

As an amateur, Zhang had eight major appearances. Her best finish came at the 2020 Chevron Championship when she finished tied for 11th. Barring a meltdown in the second round, Zhang should make the cut, already solidifying this appearance as quite the pro debut for the phenom.