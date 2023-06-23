WNBA picks and predictions for Friday, June 23

We have a doubleheader to look forward to in the WNBA this evening as the New York Liberty head south to face the Atlanta Dream at 7:30 p.m. ET before the Dallas Wings battle the Los Angeles Sparks in a Commissioner’s Cup contest at 10 p.m. ET. Both games will air on Ion.

Here are the odds and spreads for today’s WNBA action, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

New York Liberty at Atlanta Dream, 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: Liberty -8

Total: 170.5

Moneyline: Liberty -360, Dream +295

The pick: Over 170.5

Both of these teams rank in the top four in scoring with New York averaging 85.6 points per game and Atlanta averaging 84.5 points per contest. They also play at a really fast pace with opponents averaging 70+ shot attempts against them per game. The previous matchup between these squads resulted in an 86-79 victory for the Liberty last Tuesday and I think they top that total tonight. Take the over.

Dallas Wings at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET

Spread: Wings -1

Total: 163.5

Moneyline: Wings -120, Sparks +100

The pick: Under 163.5

The previous battle between these two teams resulted in a 79-61 blowout victory for the Sparks and the Wings will be gunning to get them back. Given the circumstances of this being a Commissioner’s Cup game with one team trying to end a three-game losing streak, I’d anticipate a tight, scrappy contest as the lines suggest. Take the under.