Joshua Franco misses weight, stripped of WBA title ahead of Kazuto Ioka rematch

The WBA title fight has lost some of its luster Joshua Franco missed weight on Friday.

By David Fucillo
WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka of Japan (back) hugs WBA champion Joshua Franco of the US after their super flyweight title unification boxing match is judged as a draw on New Years Eve in Tokyo on December 31, 2022. Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI/AFP via Getty Images

The WBA super flyweight title will be on the line in Tokyo early Saturday morning, but only one of the two fighters in the ring will be eligible to win it.

Joshua Franco was scheduled to put his title on the line against Kazuto Ioka in a rematch of their New Year’s Eve draw, but Franco missed weight on Friday. The weight limit at super flyweight is 115 pounds, but Franco blew past it when he weighed in at 121.7 pounds. Ioka made weight at 114.4 pounds after needing two tries to make weight in December.

There were multiple reports overnight that the fight was close to being canceled due to the weight issues. There was reportedly an agreement in place due to late issues, and so it would appear the fight will go on as scheduled. As Bad Left Hook noted above, the Japanese Boxing Commission could still step in, but for the time being, the fight will happen.

If Ioka wins the bout, he’ll claim the WBA title. If Franco wins the bout or it ends in a draw, the title will be vacated.

