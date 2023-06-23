Canelo Alvarez signs with PBC, likely to fight Jermall Charlo in September

Canelo Álvarez announced on Thursday that he will work with Premier Boxing Champions to set up his next bout. The decision is expected to set up a bout with WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo, with a tentative fight date of September 16.

Charlo is 32-0 and holds the WBC belt, but has been inactive since claiming a unanimous decision over Juan Macias Montiel in June 2021. Earlier this year, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman said the absence was due to mental health issues, which might explain why he was not stripped of the title.

Assuming all is now well for Charlo, he’ll be making his fifth defense since winning the vacant interim title in April 2018. He’ll face a fighter in Canelo who has seen his stock slide a bit, but remains one of the 10 or 15 best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Canelo is coming off a unanimous decision win over John Ryder this past May to retain his undisputed super middleweight crown. It was his second straight win following a unanimous decision loss to Dmitry Bivol in a bid for the WBA light heavyweight title.