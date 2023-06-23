Juventus transfer rumors: USMNT’s Tim Weah set to join Serie A side from Lille

Lillie and USMNT winger Tim Weah is set to join Serie A side Juventus for a fee of €12 million, according to Fabrizio Romano. Weah joins a long list of USA players making their way into top domestic leagues around the world.

Juventus and Lille are finalising details of Timothy Weah deal — about structure of the agreement and payment terms of the fee close to €12m. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve



Weah has already accepted terms since yesterday — he wants Juventus move. pic.twitter.com/AFFq6pl5Gv — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

Weah was not exactly lighting up the scoreboard in Ligue 1, with just six goals in 89 appearances for Lille. However, he should be able to find more openings with a dynamic Juventus attack assuming he gets enough playing time with the side.

It’s been a strong calendar year for Weah with the American side, participating with the squad in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Weah scored in the 1-1 draw against Wales and nearly had a goal in the knockout match against Netherlands, but he was ruled offside. We’ll see what kind of impact he has at Juventus and what improvements he’s able to make ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.