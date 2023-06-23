How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for June 23 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode airing live from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA.

We’re just out days out from Money in the Bank pay-per-view in London, England, and the card for that event has mostly been finalized. The build will continue on tonight’s episode of Smackdown as we witness the fallout from last week’s main event segment.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, June 23

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Cajundome, Lafayette, LA

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

The Bloodline civil war is officially on. During the closing segment of last Friday’s show, undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns approached Jey Uso about his decision over whether to stay in the group or join his brother Jimmy. Reigns once again suggested that he was grooming Jey to be the next “Tribal Chief” before Jimmy came out to convince his brother that Reigns was lying. An agitated Jey talked about his relationship with his brother and made it seem like he was going to stick with the Bloodline. That was before he declared “I’m out too” and superkicked Reigns to a thunderous pop from the crowd.

After taking their brother Solo Sikoa, the Usos delivered one final superkick to the champ as the show went off the air. It was announced afterwards that at Money in the Bank, the Usos will face Reigns and Sikoa in a “Bloodline Civil War” tag team match that will most likely main event the show. Tonight, we’ll get the fallout from that major turning point in the Bloodline story and will most likely hear from the Usos.

Charlotte Flair is the No. 1 contender for the WWE Women’s Championship and she will square off with Asuka in a title match during next Friday’s episode of Smackdown from London. She was the guest on the Grayson Waller Effect last Friday and was interrupted by Bianca Belair, who was still furious over Flair jumping her in line for a title shot against Asuka. The “EST” declared that she will be ringside for the title match last week and she will challenge whoever wins for the belt. We’ll should hear more from these two, as well as the champ tonight.

We’ll have a title unification match tonight as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler will take on the NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Two weeks ago, the former confronted the latter and declared that the WWE isn’t big enough for two women’s tag champs. That’s where this unification match was set in stone as one of these teams will walk out as the undisputed tag champs. It makes sense considering that there isn’t much of a women’s tag division in NXT anymore and the champs themselves are members of the Smackdown roster. We’ll see who comes out victorious here.

Also on the show, we should see undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as they prep for their title match against Pretty Deadly next Friday. We’ll also get Cameron Grimes once again going one-on-one with Baron Corbin.