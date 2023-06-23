Multiple West Virginia men’s basketball players enter transfer portal on Friday

West Virginia men’s basketball took multiple blows to its roster on Friday with reports of Tre Mitchell, Joe Toussaint, and incoming guard Kerr Kriisa entering the transfer portal. The news of their departures comes less than a week after head coach Bob Huggins resigned following a DUI arrest. The school has yet to name an interim head coach in the aftermath of Huggins’ resignation.

Both Mitchell and Toussaint spent this past season playing for WVU after transferring from prior destination. Coming from Big 12 rival Texas, Mitchell played 32 games for the Mountaineers and averaged 11.7 points along with 5.5 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, Toussaint came from Iowa and averaged 9.4 ppg in his one season at WVU.

Kriisa never logged a single minute for the Mountaineers as he recently transferred from Arizona this past April. He spent the past two years as a key starter for the Wildcats, averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game this past season. The native of Estonia was part of a really strong transfer class for WVU that included Syracuse transfer Jesse Edwards, Montana State transfer RaeQuan Battle, and Manhattan transfer Jose Perez.