2023 Home Run Derby tracker: Julio Rodriguez is the first to join the field

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will come to T-Mobile Park, home of the Seattle Mariners, on Tuesday, July 11. Of course, there’s a whole weekend’s worth of festivities to enjoy before the Midsummer Classic itself — highlighted by none other than the Home Run Derby. San Diego Padres superstar Juan Soto is the defending champion after his scintillating display at Dodger Stadium last year, but it remains to be seen whether Soto will return to defend his title or what the field will look like overall. We’ll be updating this post with all the latest news and rumors regarding who will participate in the 2023 Derby, so make sure to check back often.

2023 Home Run Derby participation tracker

June 23 — With less than three weeks to go, we’ve got our first official entrant — and he’s a hometown hero. Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez is very familiar with swinging for the fences at T-Mobile Park, and he announced via social media on Friday afternoon that he’s entering the field for the second year in a row:

July 10th. See you in Seattle ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MQOOkCtXGP — Julio Rodriguez (@JRODshow44) June 23, 2023

The 22-year-old hasn’t quite lived up to expectations so far this season, slashing just .238/.300/.415 with 12 homers entering play on Friday. But he still hits the ball as hard anyone — his average and max exit velocities both land in the top 10 percent of the league, per Statcast — and he’s a year removed from launching 28 homers (in just 132 games) while bagging AL Rookie of the Year honors and carrying the Mariners to their first postseason berth since 2001.

Plus, we already know the sort of damage he can do in a Home Run Derby. Rodriguez put on an absolute show at Dodger Stadium last year, advancing all the way to the finals (and knocking out Derby legend Pete Alonso on the way) before falling one homer short of Juan Soto. His 32 home runs in the first round was the highest single-round total of the entire Derby. The second-highest? The 31 Rodriguez hit in the second round. Here’s hoping for a repeat in front of his home crowd.