Tennessee Lottery 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Nashville for the 2023 Tennessee Lottery 250. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
Justin Allgaier, driver of the #7 Unilever Dollar General LF Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend after taking last week off. The circuit will run 12 straight weeks to close out the regular season, beginning with the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday. Before the race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 12 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA Network, and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying will feature each car getting one lap to put together the fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the slowest driver will start in the back of the field. Austin Hill currently leads the series with three poles through 14 races. A year ago, Riley Herbst claimed pole position at this race.

Ty Gibbs and Justin Allgaier head into the race as co-favorites with +330 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Allgaier won last year’s race after starting in the fifth position while Gibbs finished fourth after starting 14th.

How to watch qualifying for the Tennessee Lottery 250

Date: Saturday, June 24
Time: 12 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network
Live stream: NBC Sports

Entry list

2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Zane Smith 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 C.J. McLaughlin 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Carson Hocevar 77
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Chad Chastain 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

