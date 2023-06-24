Tennessee Lottery 250 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action this weekend after taking last week off. The circuit will run 12 straight weeks to close out the regular season, beginning with the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday. Before the race starts at 3:30 p.m. ET, qualifying will get going at 12 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA Network, and a live stream will be available at NBC Sports Live and the NBC Sports App.

Qualifying will feature each car getting one lap to put together the fastest time. The fastest driver claims the pole and the slowest driver will start in the back of the field. Austin Hill currently leads the series with three poles through 14 races. A year ago, Riley Herbst claimed pole position at this race.

Ty Gibbs and Justin Allgaier head into the race as co-favorites with +330 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Allgaier won last year’s race after starting in the fifth position while Gibbs finished fourth after starting 14th.

How to watch qualifying for the Tennessee Lottery 250

Date: Saturday, June 24

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network

Live stream: NBC Sports

Entry list