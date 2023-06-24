NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity series race

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back for the second half of the schedule and the home stretch is approaching. The junior circuit was on a bye last week and will run the final 12 races of the regular season over the next 12 weeks. The bye splits up the TV coverage as well, with USA Network and NBC taking over.
Qualifying and the race are scheduled for Saturday, and both will air on USA Network. Qualifying opens the day at noon ET with a single-car, one lap process. Each driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time in a bid for pole position. The starting lineup will be settled by qualifying speed with the fastest in the pole and the slowest in the back of the field.
Ty Gibbs and defending champ Justin Allgaier head into the race as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +330 and are followed by John H. Nemechek at +550, Josh Berry at +650, and Cole Custer at +850.
Here is the full entry list for the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.
2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 entry list
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Cole Custer
|00
|2
|Sam Mayer
|1
|3
|Blaine Perkins
|02
|4
|Sheldon Creed
|2
|5
|Garrett Smithley
|4
|6
|Brennan Poole
|6
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|7
|8
|Stefan Parsons
|07
|9
|Josh Berry
|8
|10
|Mason Massey
|08
|11
|Brandon Jones
|9
|12
|A.J. Allmendinger
|10
|13
|Daniel Hemric
|11
|14
|Chandler Smith
|16
|15
|Sammy Smith
|18
|16
|Ty Gibbs
|19
|17
|John H. Nemechek
|20
|18
|Austin Hill
|21
|19
|Connor Mosack
|24
|20
|Brett Moffitt
|25
|21
|Kaz Grala
|26
|22
|Jeb Burton
|27
|23
|Zane Smith
|28
|24
|Kyle Sieg
|29
|25
|Parker Retzlaff
|31
|26
|35
|27
|Joe Graf Jr
|38
|28
|Ryan Sieg
|39
|29
|Ryan Ellis
|43
|30
|Sage Karam
|44
|31
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|45
|32
|Parker Kligerman
|48
|33
|Jeremy Clements
|51
|34
|C.J. McLaughlin
|53
|35
|Chad Finchum
|66
|36
|Dawson Cram
|74
|37
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|38
|Anthony Alfredo
|78
|39
|Chad Chastain
|91
|40
|Josh Williams
|92
|41
|Riley Herbst
|98