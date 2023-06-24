 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of cars on track during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 19, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back for the second half of the schedule and the home stretch is approaching. The junior circuit was on a bye last week and will run the final 12 races of the regular season over the next 12 weeks. The bye splits up the TV coverage as well, with USA Network and NBC taking over.

Qualifying and the race are scheduled for Saturday, and both will air on USA Network. Qualifying opens the day at noon ET with a single-car, one lap process. Each driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time in a bid for pole position. The starting lineup will be settled by qualifying speed with the fastest in the pole and the slowest in the back of the field.

Ty Gibbs and defending champ Justin Allgaier head into the race as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are installed at +330 and are followed by John H. Nemechek at +550, Josh Berry at +650, and Cole Custer at +850.

Here is the full entry list for the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Tennessee Lottery 250 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 00
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 02
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Garrett Smithley 4
6 Brennan Poole 6
7 Justin Allgaier 7
8 Stefan Parsons 07
9 Josh Berry 8
10 Mason Massey 08
11 Brandon Jones 9
12 A.J. Allmendinger 10
13 Daniel Hemric 11
14 Chandler Smith 16
15 Sammy Smith 18
16 Ty Gibbs 19
17 John H. Nemechek 20
18 Austin Hill 21
19 Connor Mosack 24
20 Brett Moffitt 25
21 Kaz Grala 26
22 Jeb Burton 27
23 Zane Smith 28
24 Kyle Sieg 29
25 Parker Retzlaff 31
26 35
27 Joe Graf Jr 38
28 Ryan Sieg 39
29 Ryan Ellis 43
30 Sage Karam 44
31 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
32 Parker Kligerman 48
33 Jeremy Clements 51
34 C.J. McLaughlin 53
35 Chad Finchum 66
36 Dawson Cram 74
37 Carson Hocevar 77
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Chad Chastain 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Nation